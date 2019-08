Supporters of the Five Star Movement (M5S) rally outside the Senate where Italian Premier Conte is addressing the Parliament in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A general view of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C, standing) as he addresses the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) is flanked by Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini (L) as he addresses the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (R) shakes hands with Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (L) prior to his address to the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (C) is flanked by Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini (L) and Luigi Di Maio (R) prior to his address to the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A handout photo shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Tuesday, Aug. 20. EFE/EPA/PAOLO GIANDOTTI HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and is preparing for consultations on forming a new government, officials said Tuesday.

Conte will stay on as head of a caretaker administration pending the results of the talks, Mattarella's office said in a statement.