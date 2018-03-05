The leader of a right-wing Italian party on Monday maneuvered himself to the front of potential candidates for prime minister when he put the onus of forming a government on the center-right coalition his formation now leads, despite the hung parliament result of the country's general elections.
Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration and eurosceptic League emerged the strongest party in the center-right coalition that also includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and took 37.3 percent of the vote, while the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) became the most successful single party with 32.4 percent.