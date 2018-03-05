Luigi Di Maio, the Italian 5-Star Movement's leader, delivers a speech in front of his party's logos during a news conference in Rome, Italy, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Federal Secretary of Italian party 'Lega' (League), Matteo Salvini, is all smiles while speaking during his press conference at the party's headquarter in Milan, Italy, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

The leader of a right-wing Italian party on Monday maneuvered himself to the front of potential candidates for prime minister when he put the onus of forming a government on the center-right coalition his formation now leads, despite the hung parliament result of the country's general elections.

Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration and eurosceptic League emerged the strongest party in the center-right coalition that also includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and took 37.3 percent of the vote, while the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) became the most successful single party with 32.4 percent.