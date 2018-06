Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (C-R) poses for a photograph with center-right Siena mayor candidate Luigi De Mossi (C-L), in Siena, central Italy, June 22. 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/FABIO DI PIETRO

Italy's center-right coalition on Monday announced its victory after a second-round local ballot snatched traditional left-wing Democratic Party (Pd) urban strongholds such as Siena, Massa, Pisa, and Imola.

Of these 75 municipalities, the center-right coalition parties: League and Forza Italia, won in 28 circumscriptions while the center-left secured another 20 but also losing traditional left-wing enclaves.