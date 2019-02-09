Migrants who had been stranded on two NGO rescue ships off the coast of Malta for several days disembark from the Maltese Armed Forces vessel P52, at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, Jan. 9, 2019.EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The mayors of various Italian and Spanish cities on Saturday released a joint statement of support to European migrant rescue boats active in the Mediterranean Sea, which were facing increasing obstacles in their work as several nations have refused to let them disembark.

The mayors of Barcelona, Madrid and Zaragoza in Spain and Bologna, Latina, Naples, Palermo and Syracuse in Italy took aim at the European Union for what they said was the bloc's inaction regarding some country's refusal to let NGO migrant rescue boats dock, meaning several vessels have on occasion been left adrift for weeks with dozens of people on board.