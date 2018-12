Emergency services respond to a fire that broke out at a waste plant in Rome, Italy, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

A group of birds flies through smoke billowing from a fire that broke out at a waste plant in Rome, Italy, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

A view of smoke billowing from a fire that broke out at a waste plant in Rome, Italy, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Firefighters quelled a large fire that engulfed parts of a waste plant and spewed thick clouds of smoke into the air near the Italian capital.

Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the plant, which occupies a space of around 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) and is located to the north of Rome.