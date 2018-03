Folders with voters lists during final preparations ahead of the general elections, inside a polling station in Milan, Italy, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Polling stations opened for general elections for a new parliament in Italy on Sunday, in which some 46 million Italians are eligible to vote and which are being followed by the whole of Europe.

Polling stations were due to remain open from 7am to 11pm.