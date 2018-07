A handout photo made available by the Italian Police press office on 17 July shows Italian carabinieri during the maxi operation that hit the Casamonica Roman crime family, Rome, Italy, 17 July 2018. EPA/CARABINIERI ROMA

Authorities in Italy on Monday arrested 31 suspected members of a criminal organization over their alleged links to drug trafficking and extortion, police said.

In addition to those arrests, made in the capital Rome and in the southern province of Reggio Calabria, authorities also issued six warrants against other alleged members of the Casamonica clan, according to police.