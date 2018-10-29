A shopkeeper tries to stop the water that invades the store, in Venice, Italy, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola

A red weather warning has been issued for six regions in Italy Monday warning of adverse weather conditions including strong winds and heavy rain forcing the closure of schools, roads and train lines.

The red weather warning issued by Italian authorities affected the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Trentino-Alto Adige (all in northern Italy) and Abruzzo (east of Rome, central Italy), the rest of the country has an orange weather warning including the island of Sicily in the south.