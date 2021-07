A handout photo made available by Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian National Fire Brigade, shows firefighters during extinguishing operations of a fire burning in the Scano di Montiferro comune, in the Province of Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 25 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian National Fire Brigade, shows a firefighting aircraft dousing a fire burning in the province of Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 25 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT

Italy was fighting severe wildfires Monday with the air support of other European countries like France and Greece, as the flames spread across the western strip of the island, having already torched more than 20,000 hectares of land.

The fires were first declared in the Oristano province where forests and farmland have been destroyed and 1,500 people have been forced to flee their homes. EFE