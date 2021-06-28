Italy on Monday ended the mandatory use of face masks outdoors as the entire country entered a Covid-19 white zone, the lowest of Italy’s four-tier colour coded risk level system.
Italy ends face mask rule outdoors
People gather for aperitif time and dinner in Milan, northern Italy, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Matteo Corner
People gather for aperitif time and dinner in Milan, northern Italy, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Matteo Corner
Tourists cool off near the fountain in Piazza Castello, Milan, Italy, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Matteo Corner
Tourists wait to enter the basilica in San Marco Square, Venice, Italy, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
People gather for aperitif time and dinner in Venice, northern Italy, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA
