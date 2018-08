A general night scene view the site of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Rescuers at the site of the collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Rescuers work into the night at the site of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

The Italian government on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the heads of the company that manages the country's highways, after a bridge collapse in Genoa killed dozens.

On Tuesday, a roughly 100-meter segment of Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed, causing numerous vehicles to plunge to the ground and killing at least 37 people, including three children aged 8, 12 and 13.