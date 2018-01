Handout combo photo released by Spain's National Police shows the alleged member of the Italian crime band 'La Magliana', Fausto Pellegrinetti, on the run since 1993 charged with drug trafficking and money laundering crimes, arrives in Madrid, Spain, Jan 22, 2018. after being arrested in Alicante. EFE-EPA/Spanish National Police / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Italy hails Mafia boss's arrest by Spain police, been on the run since 1993

The Italian police hailed on Monday the arrest of a Mafia boss, with a pending triple arrest warrant dating back to 1993, in the Spanish city of Alicante, according to a Rome police statement.

Mafiosi Fausto Pellegrinetti, member of the Roman criminal band "La Magliana" spent the last 24 years on the run while under suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering.