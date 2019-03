The treaty of the painting by Leonardo da Vinci showed during the preview of the exhibition 'Leonardo da Vinci. La Scienza prima della scienza' (Leonardo da Vinci. Science before science) at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (L) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) speak during a news conference for the presentation of the initiatives and celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance era artist, inventor, scientist and engineer Leonardo da Vinci, in Rome, Italy, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Wooden models inspired by the drawings of Leonardo Da Vinci showed during the preview of the exhibition 'Leonardo da Vinci. La Scienza prima della scienza' (Leonardo da Vinci. Science before science) at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A series of exhibitions celebrating the work and life of Leonardo Da Vinci officially opened in Italy on Wednesday to mark the 500th anniversary of his death.

The scientific and technological genius of the Florentine artist, inventor and polymath will be honored with 78 major events in numerous cities across the country.