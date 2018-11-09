Italy's government on Friday said it was remaining steadfast in its intention of reaching a deficit of 2.4 percent of its GDP forecast in the 2019 budget and dismissed the notion of the European Commission imposing any sanctions for exceeding the permissible deficit limit allowed by Brussels.

Both the Italian economy minister and the deputy prime minister-cum-labor minister defended the deficit goal and said at two different events that they would maintain their commitment to an expansive budget, although they would do everything in their power to prevent the 2.4-percent limit from being surpassed.