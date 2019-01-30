The Italian prime minister on Wednesday announced that 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea onboard an NGO rescue boat would be disembarking at an Italian port after the government reached an agreement to redistribute the migrants across six European countries.
Speaking to press, Giuseppe Conte said the Italian government had struck a deal with Germany, Portugal, France, Romania, Malta and Luxembourg, all of whom had agreed to share the redistribution of the 47 migrants who had been ashore aboard the Sea Watch 3 ship for 11 days.