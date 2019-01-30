Migrants who had been stranded on two NGO rescue ships off the coast of Malta for several days disembark from the Maltese Armed Forces vessel P52, at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of German humanitarian group Sea Watch in front of the Italian lower chambers Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

The Italian prime minister on Wednesday announced that 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea onboard an NGO rescue boat would be disembarking at an Italian port after the government reached an agreement to redistribute the migrants across six European countries.

Speaking to press, Giuseppe Conte said the Italian government had struck a deal with Germany, Portugal, France, Romania, Malta and Luxembourg, all of whom had agreed to share the redistribution of the 47 migrants who had been ashore aboard the Sea Watch 3 ship for 11 days.