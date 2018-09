EU Commissioner for migration and home affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos (L), Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (C) and Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (R) chat as they pose for a group photo during an EU conference on security and migration at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA/-EFEFLORIAN WIESER

Italy's interior minister and Luxembourg's foreign minister engaged in a heated exchange of words as their opposing views on migration became apparent at a European ministerial meeting in Vienna on Friday.

Matteo Salvini, a member of a far-right party and one of Italy's most outspoken anti-immigration politicians, criticized Jean Asselborn for previously suggesting Europe needed more migrants due to a slowing birth-rate on the continent.