Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) hold a joint news conference following their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacts during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) after their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reacts during a joint press conference with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) after their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italy's new prime minister, the figurehead of the country's right-wing and populist coalition government, on Monday urged NATO to focus more attention on stemming the flow of migrants coming to Europe from across the Mediterranean Sea.

Guiseppe Conte, the prime minister for the eurosceptic, anti-immigration coupling of the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League party in government was speaking alongside the Atlantic Alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Rome.