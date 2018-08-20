Authorities of the northwestern Italian city of Genoa provided the first set of provisional houses to a score of displaced families, part of the some 600 people forced from their homes last week by the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, a disaster that left 43 dead and 16 others injured.

The head of the Liguria regional administration, Giovanni Toti, joined Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci in handing over the keys to the families, while another 40 still await the possibility to be afforded temporary housing within the next few weeks.