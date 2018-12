Migrants get off German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch ship at the port of Reggio Calabria, Italy, June 09, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE /MARCO COSTANTINO

The Italian interior minister on Tuesday again rejected authorizing the docking of a ship belonging to a German NGO with 33 migrants on board who were recently rescued in the central Mediterranean.

Matteo Salvini said that Italy has previously allowed 700,000 people to land, but now other countries, such as Germany, Spain, the Netherlands or France, should, in turn, contribute to this issue.