Mario Centeno, President of Eurogroup, during the press conference after the meeting with Giuseppe Tria, Italian Minister of Economy, at the Ministry of Economy, Rome, Italy, 09 November 2018. The meeting was about the euro area reform and other Eurogroup agenda topics, such as the Italian budget plan. EPA-EFE/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Giuseppe Tria, Italian Minister of Economy, during the press conference after the meeting with Mario Centeno, President of Eurogroup, at the Ministry of Economy, Rome, Italy, 09 November 2018. The meeting was about the euro area reform and other Eurogroup agenda topics, such as the Italian budget plan. EPA-EFE/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

The Italian economy minister, Giovanni Tria responded late Tuesday to the European Commission to inform them that his government will maintain the General Budget for 2019 with increase of deficit to 2.4 percent of GDP, a figure that he said will not be surpassed.

The Government of Italy thus responded, within the deadline set at midnight on Nov. 13, to the demands of the European Commission (EC), which had rejected the first draft on Oct. 23 due to its forecast of increased debt.