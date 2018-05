Italy's Lega Nord (LN) party leader Matteo Salvini addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italy's Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio (C) is surrounded by the media as he leaves the parliament's Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Two Italian anti-establishment parties on Friday agreed on a joint government program that includes the mass deportation of immigrants and slashing taxes, according to the leader of one of the parties.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the populist, eurosceptic Five-Star Movement (M5S), said in a video posted to his Facebook account that an agreement had been reached with the far-right, anti-immigrant and regionalist Lega Nord (LN), headed by Matteo Salvini.