Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian politician who has made comebacks from political, legal, personal and even health woes one of his hallmarks, is to relaunch his career by running as a candidate in the forthcoming European Parliament elections, his party told EFE on Thursday.
The four-times prime minister of Italy and leader of center-right populists Forza Italia which belongs to the European People's Party (EPP) had informed them in October that he planned to put himself forward for the elections, to be held between May 23- 26, the group said.