Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the centre-right party Forza Italia, reacts during his visit in Monserrato, Sardinia island, Italy, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fabio Murru

Former Italian prime minister and leader of centre-right party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, meets his supporters inside a coffee bar in Cagliari during the second and last day of his visit to Sardinia island, Italy, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO MURRU

Former Italian prime minister and leader of centre-right Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, meets his supporters inside a coffee bar in Cagliari during the second and last day of his visit to Sardinia island, Italy, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO MURRU

Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian politician who has made comebacks from political, legal, personal and even health woes one of his hallmarks, is to relaunch his career by running as a candidate in the forthcoming European Parliament elections, his party told EFE on Thursday.

The four-times prime minister of Italy and leader of center-right populists Forza Italia which belongs to the European People's Party (EPP) had informed them in October that he planned to put himself forward for the elections, to be held between May 23- 26, the group said.