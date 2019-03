Former Italian Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda (C) hands out ballots to voters at a PD party tent during the primary elections for the national secretariat of the Italian Democratic Party (Partito Democratico, PD), in Rome, Italy, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi uses a motor scooter to ride to the voting in the primary elections for the national secretariat of the Italian Democratic Party (Partito Democratico, PD), in Florence, Italy, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A man casts his vote in the primary elections for the national secreteriat of the Italian Democratic Party (Partito Democratico, PD), at a tent in Rome, Italy, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Italy's major center-left political force on Sunday held primary elections for a new leader amid a wider push to heal the wounds it suffered in the last general election and to once again position itself as a genuine opposition party to the country's right wing-populist government.

The Democratic Party (PD) opened voting for a period of 12 hours until 8 pm local time for party members or sympathizers willing to pay a small fee.