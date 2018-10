Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (L) and French Minister attached to the Interior Minister Jacqueline Gourault (R) poses at the Groupama Stadium for the Interior Ministers G6 in Lyon, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (R) attend the family picture at the Groupama Stadium for the Interior Ministers G6 in Lyon, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a press conference after the family picture at the Groupama Stadium for the Interior Ministers G6 in Lyon, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Italy's far-right interior minister on Tuesday took a swipe at Spain's migration policy and claimed it was one of the only European Union member states taking migrants in as other members had shifted toward a stricter, Italian model.

Matteo Salvini, a controversial figure known for his outspoken anti-immigration and anti-EU beliefs, joined the interior ministers from G6 nations, Morocco and the United States for a meeting in the French city of Lyon.