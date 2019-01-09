Italy's far-right deputy prime minister visited Poland on Wednesday where he said both nations would lead the charge to restore traditional values to the European Union.
Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigration League party who is also the country's interior minister, struck a nationalist tone underlining what he believed were the values shared by the two nations during a speech following his meeting with Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and interior minister, Joachim Brudzinski.