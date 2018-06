The 'Open Arms' vessel of the Spanish NGO 'Proactiva Open Arms' is moored at the harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIANNI MOLE

Italy's far-right and xenophobic interior minister on Saturday accused a Spanish NGO that rescues migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea of interfering with the Libyan coast guard and promoting human trafficking, while he vowed that the group's rescue vessel would be refused entry at any Italian port.

Matteo Salvini said in a diatribe on his Facebook page that the ship "Open Arms" _ operated by the Catalan non-profit Proactiva Open Arms _ could forget about arriving at an Italian port.