Designated Italian Prime Minister Carlo Cottarelli (R) addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Former Italian spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli (C) arrives at Termini railway station in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Designated Italian Prime Minister Carlo Cottarelli (R) addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italy's president on Monday asked a former director of the International Monetary Fund to form a government in a bid to end a political stalemate that has persisted in the Mediterranean country since elections two months ago produced a hung parliament.

Sergio Mattarella's formal request to Carlo Cottarelli comes amid calls from populist and anti-establishment leaders for the president to be impeached for having rejected the candidacy of a eurosceptic as finance minister.