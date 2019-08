The leader of the conservative party Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, talks to reporters at Quirinale Palace in Rome on Thursday, Aug. 22. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and leader of the national conservative party Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni at Quirinale Palace in Rome on Thursday, Aug. 22. EFE/EPA/PAOLO GIANDOTTI

President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that he will give Italy's political parties until early next week to try to form a new government before he decides whether to dissolve Parliament and call early elections.

"Some political parties have informed me that they have begun negotiations to form a new government ... and have asked me for time to develop those negotiations," the president told reporters at Quirinale Palace in Rome.