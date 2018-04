Italian Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati durin Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's speech at the Chamber of Deputies about Syria's situation, in Rome, Italy, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

Italy's head of state on Wednesday called the president of the Senate for a meeting and was expected to task her with exploring possibilities to form a government after political parties failed to reach an agreement.

The office of President Sergio Mattarella issued a brief statement summoning Maria Casellati, who is from the center-right Forza Italia party.