Scores of protesters clashed with police during a visit Friday by Italy's far-right deputy prime minister to the construction site of a high-speed railway link that would connect Italy and France.

The construction of a 270-kilometer-long (168-mile) high-speed rail link (TAV) that would connect Turin in northern Italy and Lyon in the south of France has drawn much opposition, and on Friday "No TAV" protesters in Chiomonte, Turin, called for the project to be shelved.