The damage caused by a recent spell of very bad weather that has battered Italy and claimed 30 lives has amounted to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), officials said Tuesday.
A total of 11 Italian regions - Veneto, Liguria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Sicily, Lazio, Sardinia, Calabria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adigio- have applied to declare a state of emergency to tackle the destruction left by the flash floods, landslides and torrential rain that have shaken the country in the last week.