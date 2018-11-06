epa07144614 People mourn next to the coffins of the nine victims of the bad weather tragedy in Casteldaccia, during funeral rites at Palermo's Cathedral in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 06 November 2018. At least 12 people, including nine members of two families, have died on 04 November, as a result of floods as heavy rains and bad weather affected the area near the Sicilian capital of Palermo. EPA/IGOR PETYX

epa07144615 The coffins of the nine victims of the bad weather tragedy in Casteldaccia, are taken to Palermo's Cathedral during funeral rites, in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 06 November 2018. At least 12 people, including nine members of two families, have died on 04 November, as a result of floods as heavy rains and bad weather affected the area near the Sicilian capital of Palermo. EPA/IGOR PETYX

epa07144673 A view of flooded river front lanes along the Po river after heavy rains, in Turin, Italy, 06 November 2018. Eleven Italian regions 06 November requested a state of emergency over recent devastating storms that have destroyed forests and crops and killed over 30 people. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

epa07144659 A member of the Italian Carabinieri looks at Po river after front lanes along the river were flooded following heavy rains, in Turin, Italy, 06 November 2018. Eleven Italian regions 06 November requested a state of emergency over recent devastating storms that have destroyed forests and crops and killed over 30 people. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The damage caused by a recent spell of very bad weather that has battered Italy and claimed 30 lives has amounted to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), officials said Tuesday.

A total of 11 Italian regions - Veneto, Liguria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Sicily, Lazio, Sardinia, Calabria, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adigio- have applied to declare a state of emergency to tackle the destruction left by the flash floods, landslides and torrential rain that have shaken the country in the last week.