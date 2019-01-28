File image shows migrants leaving German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch ship at the port of Reggio Calabria, Italy, June 9, 2018. About 232 migrants were rescued in the Strait of Sicily trying to reach Italy. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MARCO COSTANTINO

File image shows Italian Deputy Premier and Minister of Labor and Economic Development Luigi Di Maio during a Five Star Movement event in Rome, Italy, Jan 22 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ANGELO CARCONI

A German NGO rescue ship remained anchored just off a port in the southern Italian island of Sicily on Monday waiting for Italian authorities to grant it permission to dock nearly 10 days after it rescued 47 migrants from Mediterranean waters, officials said.

The Italian government maintained its refusal to allow humanitarian vessel Sea Watch 3 authorization to dock in an Italian port and was considering sending the migrants aboard, who were rescued on Jan. 19, to the Netherlands, where the boat is registered.