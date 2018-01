Angelino Alfano, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, gestures as he presents Italy's Chairmanship programme for its permanent council during a session of the OSCE, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Finding a solution to the ongoing violent conflict in Ukraine, further cooperation in the Mediterranean Sea and confronting the migrant crisis would be key priorities under Italy's 2018 chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, according to the country's foreign minister on Thursday.

Angelino Alfano gave a speech in Vienna to the permanent representatives from the 57 states that comprise the OSCE, in which he set out his goals for the coming year.