Italy's foreign affairs minister on Wednesday summoned France's ambassador to Rome following harsh criticism by the French president in which he accused Italian authorities of cynicism after they denied a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 629 shipwrecked migrants on board entry to port.
A brief statement by the foreign ministry said that the diplomat was being summoned specifically due to the scathing comments made by President Emmanuel Macron, who had said on Tuesday that Italy was "cynical and irresponsible" for leaving the vessel "Aquarius" stranded in the Mediterranean by refusing to grant it permission to dock.