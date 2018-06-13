Labor and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio (2-R) walks after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) and Italian Minister of Interior and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini (not pictured), at the Chigi Palace in Rome, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A handout photo made available by NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' shows some of the 629 migrants boarding the rescue vessel 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean, on June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENNY KARPOV/HANDOUT

Italy's foreign affairs minister on Wednesday summoned France's ambassador to Rome following harsh criticism by the French president in which he accused Italian authorities of cynicism after they denied a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 629 shipwrecked migrants on board entry to port.

A brief statement by the foreign ministry said that the diplomat was being summoned specifically due to the scathing comments made by President Emmanuel Macron, who had said on Tuesday that Italy was "cynical and irresponsible" for leaving the vessel "Aquarius" stranded in the Mediterranean by refusing to grant it permission to dock.