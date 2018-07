Protesters of Italys Radical Party with their hands painted red during a protest against the Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in front of the Interior ministry in Rome, Italy July 18 2018. EFE-EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Protesters of Italys Radical Party with their hands painted red during a protest against the Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in front of the Interior ministry in Rome, Italy July 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Migrants disembark from the Frontex ship, 'Protector', at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, early July 16, 2018. Nearly 450 migrants were rescued on July 14, near the island of Linosa by the Italian Patrol Boat 'Monte Sperone' and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency ship 'Protector'. EFE-EPA (FILE)/FRANCESCO RUTA

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday confirmed Italy's desire to revise the operational mandate of the EU's Operation Sophia mission regarding the disembarkation of migrants saved at sea.

Operation Sophia is the EU naval operation set up to disrupt the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers in the Southern Central Mediterranean.