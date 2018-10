Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, Giovanni Tria (L) and EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs, Pierre Moscovici speak at a press conference after their meeting in Rome, Italy, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Italy's government vowed to forge ahead with its high-spending plans, despite warnings by the European Union that it would breach the bloc's fiscal rules, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

In a reply to a European Commission letter from last week, the government said it would not back down from its plans to run a budget deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, or triple the level agreed by the previous government with European authorities.