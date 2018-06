Malaysian Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Singh shows a photograph of seized items from a raid at the residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Cash and luxury items seized from properties linked to the former Malaysian prime minister is worth up to 1.1 billion ringgit ($273 million), authorities said, describing it as the biggest seizure in Malaysian history.

During a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Amar Singh detailed the items taken in May from six properties tied to Najib Razak as part of the investigations into the 1MDB state fund scandal.