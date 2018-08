Photo provided by the Colombian President's Office showing newly-inaugurated President Ivan Duque (r) being welcomed by ex-President Juan Manuel Santos (c) at the Casa Nariño in Bogota on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Duque Press Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Best Quality Available

Photo provided by the Colombian President's Office showing newly-inaugurated President Ivan Duque (c) with his family upon their arrival at Casa Nariño in Bogota on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Duque Press Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Best Quality Available

Attorney Ivan Duque on Tuesday took the oath of office as Colombia's president for the next four years in a ceremony held on the Plaza de Bolivar in central Bogota.

"I swear by God and before the Colombian people to defend the Constitution and the laws of Colombia," said Duque as part of the oath administered to him by the head of the Senate, Ernesto Macias, who subsequently bestowed on him the presidential sash with the colors of the national flag.