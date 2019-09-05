The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group leader who recently decided to take up arms announced on Wednesday his intention to revive a Bolivarian movement that will operate underground.
"All those who feel like Bolivarian please come with us, because the Bolivarian Movement for the New Colombia is an immense flag in the wind that is still under construction and that could have at this moment the historic possibility of taking the leap to open political struggle," Ivan Marquez said in an online video, the third he has published since last Thursday. EFE-EPA