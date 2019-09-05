A still image taken from a handout video released by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on Aug. 29, 2019 shows FARC dissident Ivan Marquez (C) with other former leaders such as Seuxis Paucias Hernandez aka 'Jesus Santrich' (6R) and Hernan Dario Velasquez (9R) aka 'El Paisa' to announce a 'new stage of the fight' in an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE/FARC VIDEO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group leader who recently decided to take up arms announced on Wednesday his intention to revive a Bolivarian movement that will operate underground.

"All those who feel like Bolivarian please come with us, because the Bolivarian Movement for the New Colombia is an immense flag in the wind that is still under construction and that could have at this moment the historic possibility of taking the leap to open political struggle," Ivan Marquez said in an online video, the third he has published since last Thursday. EFE-EPA