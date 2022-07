Three of the children of former President Donald Trump - Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump - wait for the arrival of the coffin with the remains of their mother, Ivana Trump, at her funeral in New York on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

Former US President Donald Trump (far left), his wife Melania and four of his children - Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr - walk behind the coffin carrying the remains of his first wife, Ivana Trump, at her funeral in New York on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

Former US President Donald Trump (upper left), his daughter Ivanka and his son Eric walk behind the coffin carrying the remains of Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, at her funeral in New York on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

Ivana Trump remembered as 'force of nature' at funeral in New York

Ivana Trump, the first wife of ex-President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, was remembered as a "force of nature" at her funeral here Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Czech-American died of injuries suffered in a fall down a flight of stairs last week in Manhattan.