South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook (2-L), Ivanka Trump (3-R), daughter and senior advisor of US President Donald J. Trump, and Kim Yong-chol (2nd R), vice-chairman of the ruling Workers' party central committee, arrive for the the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks to US first daughter Ivanka Trump (L) at a reception for the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States President's daughter and advisor on Monday concluded her trip to South Korea without meeting with any North Korean officials.

Ivanka Trump had been in the country on a three-day visit to attend Sunday's closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, at which a delegation of senior officials from Pyongyang, including top ranking general Kim Yong-chol, were also expected.