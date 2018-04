Ivanka Trump (c), daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump and Overseas Private Investment Corporation CEO Ray Washburne (l) participate in the third CEO Summit of the Americas ahead of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, announced here Friday a new initiative to allocate $150 million in seed money to facilitate access to capital for Latin American female entrepreneurs.

"Today we launched 2X Americas, a new US initiative which will commit $150 million and mobilize a total of $500 million to provide Latin American women with access to capital, jobs and opportunities to prosper," she said at a press conference in Lima.