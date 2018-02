Ivanka Trump (C), advisor to and daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

Ivanka Trump (C), advisor to and daughter of US President Donald Trump, speaks upon her arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

Two girls wearing Olympic hats pose for a photo on the Olympic rings, at Gyeongpo beach near the Olympic village in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President of the United States, arrived Friday in South Korea to attend the closing of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which will also be attended by a senior delegation from North Korea.

Ivanka's Korean Air flight from Washington, landed around 4.00 pm at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.