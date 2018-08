Ivanka Trump (R) and her husband Jared Kushner (C-L) walk with their children across the South Lawn of the White House on their return from a weekend stay in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 29, 2018. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and close adviser to President Donald Trump, on Thursday disagreed with some of the most controversial decisions of her father, including family separation for illegal migrants and his regular attacks on the media, which he calls the "enemy of the people."

"I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children," Ivanka said in an interview with C-SPAN when asked about the matter.