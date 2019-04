Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the US President, gestures during a meeting at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNEAC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ivanka Trump (L), daughter and advisor to the US President, sitting next to President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde (R), as they attend a meeting at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNEAC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of the United States president Donald Trump, met with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

She praised the efforts of the African nation to improve the inclusion of women, paying tribute to Zewde’s achievement in becoming the first woman to assume the Presidency in Ethiopia and the only female in this position across the continent.