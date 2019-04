Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, takes a sip of coffee as she attends a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony at Dumoro Coffee shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Ivanka Trump (C), daughter and advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, waves her hand to smell brewed coffee as she attends a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony at Dumoro Coffee shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Ivanka Trump (2-L), daughter and advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, attends a discussion after a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony at Dumoro Coffee shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday touched down in Ethiopia as part of a government-organized trip to promote the empowerment of women, especially in the ambit of employment and business.

"Just landed in Addis Ababa, the diplomatic capital of Africa and the continent's highest city," Trump, who is also an advisor to her father, in a message shared on her Twitter account.