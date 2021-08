An Ivorian health worker from the National Public Health Institute screens for temperature international travellers arriving as a precaution to curb the spread of the deadly Ebola virus at the Felix Houphouet Boigny International airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast 13 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

An general view of an electronic billboard sensitizing locals about the deadly Ebola virus in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 15 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

A woman from the Ivory Coast discards waste water below an Ebola awareness billboard reading 'The risk of Ebola is still there. Let us apply the protective measures together' in the capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 25 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

The Pasteur Institute in the Ivory Coast has confirmed the first case of Ebola in the country since 1994, the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Saturday.

According to early investigations, on Aug. 12 the patient traveled to the capital, Abidjan, by road from neighboring Guinea, which on June 19 announced the end of its latest outbreak.