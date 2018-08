Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo (C) with his wife Simone (L) at an election rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Oct. 30, 2010 ahead of the presidential elections. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Ivory Coast former first lady Simone Gbagbo (R) during her trial at the Abidjan Justice Court, Ivory Coast, Jul. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara on Monday announced amnesties for 800 people including the former first lady Simone Gbagbo, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015.

Ouattara made the clemency announcement in a televised speech on the eve of the country's 58th Independence Day on Tuesday and said those offered amnesty must ensure the country does not relive such violent events.