Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group arrives for a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the Lambermont in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Chinese businessman Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, regained the title of the richest man in China with a net worth of $39 billion in the Hurun China Rich List 2018, published on Wednesday.

The 54-year old magnate, who had announced his retirement as the executive chairman of Alibaba on Sep. 10, reclaimed the top spot in the ranking - having achieved it earlier in 2014 - after adding $9 billion to his fortune last year.