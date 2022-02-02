Eleven years after the last adventure of "Jackass," which broke viewer records, Johnny Knoxville's boys are returning with bigger plans and even more crazy stunts in keeping with their iconic slogan and warning: "Don't try this at home."

"Jackass Forever" - the fifth installment of the Jackass film series - is coming to the big screen on Friday bringing a huge number of new and crazy tests and hilarious "low blows" among the cast, all of which will make viewers feel like no time has passed for these specialists in engaging in dangerous activities.